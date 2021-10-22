Anna Lewald, left, a registered nurse at South Peninsula Hospital, gives Dave Aplin, right, an influenza vaccine at a flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Homer High School in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

B.C. records 13 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, 649 new cases

365 people in hospital, intensive care patients up to 142

B.C. public health teams recorded another 649 cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 13 additional deaths as efforts continue to get vaccination rates up in some communities.

There are 365 people in hospital as of Oct. 22, down 12 from Thursday, 142 of them in intensive care, up by six in the past 24 hours.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: Not a time to ‘freely go wherever,’ Dr. Theresa Tam says

RELATED: B.C. businesses worry about new sick pay costs

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
First Nations seek safety upgrade for B.C. harbour after pair of floatplane crashes
Next story
Man arrested for making false 911 call about a fatal school shooting in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

(Andrew Barrett photo)
Oak Bay-based performing arts school starts season with staged comedy

Sooke residents can now report various crimes without going to the station themselves with Sooke RCMP’s online crime reporting tool. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke man charged with mischief in connection to Oct. 18 fire

An expansion at Royal Bay Secondary School was completed in 2020 as the school was operating at maximum capacity since it opened in 2015. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke School District sees anticipated enrolment increase doubled this school year