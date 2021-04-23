B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

B.C.’s persistently high COVID-19 infection rate continued Friday with 1,001 new cases reported, but the number of people in hospital declined from a record 502 to 462 in the past 24 hours.

There were 160 people in intensive care, down one from Thursday, and the province has 8,842 active cases. The daily case total comes from 10,753 test results recorded for April 23.

B.C. health authorities reported 1,027 new cases on Saturday, 933 Sunday, 1,000 on Monday, 849 on Tuesday, 862 Wednesday and 1,006 on Thursday, adding up to a slow decrease in the seven-day rolling average after it reached record highs last week.

more to come…

