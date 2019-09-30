Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. (Yukon News)

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

The B.C. government is planning to bring in legislation to move to daylight saving time year-round, Premier John Horgan says, but whether that takes effect still depends on what U.S. states decide.

Horgan made the comment after a meeting with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in Whitehorse Monday. The two premiers agreed that it’s important that West Coast jurisdictions stay synchronized in their time zones, and Silver said he will watch B.C.’s progress closely.

Horgan said he is going to Oregon and Washington this week to meet with the governors whose state legislatures have already passed legislation to adopt daylight saving time permanently.

Horgan noted that areas in the Kootenays and B.C. Northeast are in the Mountain time zone, and they already stay on daylight time year-round.

more to come…

