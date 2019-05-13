Ballet Victoria’s latest production Alice in Wonderland hits the Royal Theatre stage on May 17 and 18. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Ballet Victoria by the numbers

Alice in Wonderland hits the stage May 17 and 18

Ballet Victoria’s latest production, Alice in Wonderland, is hitting the Royal Theatre stage May 17 and 18. While the folks at Black Press couldn’t be more excited, we rounded up some interesting facts about our local ballet company.

There are 12 dancers in Ballet Victoria.

It usually takes three or four months to create a production.

The latest, Alice in Wonderland, was created in less than two months. Dancers have only spent six weeks perfecting this performance.

Dancers train seven hours day, five days a week, totalling 35 hours of practice a week.

They get seven-and-a-half hours of strictly technique training per week.

Paul Destropper, Ballet Victoria’s artistic director, has been in more than 50 productions, and the company as a whole puts on four productions per year.

For more information on Alice in Wonderland, or to purchase tickets, visit balletvictoria.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
