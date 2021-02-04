Barricaded man in crisis arrested by Victoria police

Victoria police arrested a man under the Mental Health Act early Thursday following reports of a man running through a building’s hallways and kicking at people’s doors.
Several residents of a multi-unit residential building in the 300-block of Douglas Street called police around 3:30 a.m. to report a man running up and down the halls and damaging property. On arrival police discovered a man had barricaded himself inside one of the suites.
Through negotiations, police quickly learned he was in a mental health crisis. At approximately 4:30 a.m., the man surrendered and police arrested him and transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police used a less-lethal bean bag round during the incident.
Officers are recommending charges of mischief.
