Barricaded man in crisis arrested by Victoria police

Man was arrested under Mental Health Act

Victoria police arrested a man under the Mental Health Act early Thursday following reports of a man running through a building’s hallways and kicking at people’s doors.

Several residents of a multi-unit residential building in the 300-block of Douglas Street called police around 3:30 a.m. to report a man running up and down the halls and damaging property. On arrival police discovered a man had barricaded himself inside one of the suites.

Through negotiations, police quickly learned he was in a mental health crisis. At approximately 4:30 a.m., the man surrendered and police arrested him and transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police used a less-lethal bean bag round during the incident.

Officers are recommending charges of mischief.

