B.C. Amazon driver accused of stealing 32 packages, selling them online

Driver allegedly marked deliveries as complete, but pocketed the items instead

Charges are pending against an Amazon delivery driver who allegedly pocketed 32 packages instead of dropping them at their intended B.C. addresses.

Burnaby RCMP says it started looking into a 28-year-old Vancouver resident at the start of September, when Amazon notified it that a large number of deliveries from one of its drivers in the area weren’t making it into the hands of customers.

The online retailer told police it believed the driver was marking deliveries as complete, but not actually dropping the packages off. Instead, Amazon said, it thought the driver was reselling the packages on Facebook Marketplace.

Burnaby investigators obtained a search warrant for the driver’s home and discovered numerous items that Amazon had marked as stolen. Officers arrested the 28-year-old driver and have recommended 32 counts of theft against them. The detachment says the value of the stolen items amounted to about $2,200.

Charges are pending approval from the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Corp. Mike Kalanj said the case is a good reminder for people to check their mailboxes regularly, especially as the holiday season approaches and mail theft increases. He said if people are sending packages to loved ones, they should let them know when to expect something to arrive.

