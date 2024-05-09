Mischief charge for B.C. teen who drove car into ocean on livestream stunt

Jawad Mazen Fawwaz alleged to have been paid to drive into Burrard Inlet last March

The B.C. teen alleged to have driven into the Burrard Inlet on a live-streamed stunt earlier this year has been charged.

Jawad Mazen Fawwaz faces one count of mischief under $5,000. According to online court documents, he was charged on May 3 and is set to have his first appearance in court on May 13.

The charge dates back to a March 4 incident, in which Port Moody police were called to the Rocky Point boat launch after hearing that someone had driven their vehicle into the Burrard Inlet on a dare. When officers arrived around 10 p.m., they found a car submerged in the ocean waters and a group of teens live-streaming the aftermath.

The 19-year-old male who pulled off the stunt had made it out already. Police said they believed the teen had been promised money for the dare.

Police detained the teen for a short time before releasing him. At the time, Port Moody police said they would be considering recommending criminal charges of mischief and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“This is a super dangerous act. It could have put him in serious jeopardy,” Const. Sam Zacharias said then.

