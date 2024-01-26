B.C. appoints new seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie set to step down on April 5, 2024

Health Minister Adrian Dix has appointed a new seniors advocate, the second person to take on the role.

Dan Levitt was announced as the incoming seniors advocate on Friday (Jan. 26).

“Dan Levitt has championed the rights of seniors for 30 years and with his extensive experience he is an excellent choice for B.C.’s seniors advocate,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Levitt will head the Office of the Seniors Advocate, which is an independent office within the provincial government. It acts in the interest of seniors and caregivers, while also monitoring and analyzing seniors’ services and making recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues.

The province says Levitt has “tirelessly championed” the rights of seniors at local, national and international levels for more than 30 years.

Most recently, he has held the role of CEO at KinVillage in Delta since 2021. He’s worked there to help “shape a dementia-friendly future for seniors and their loved ones.” Prior to that, he was the executive director at Abbotsford seniors living community Tabor Village for more than a decade.

He is also a surveyor with Accreditation Canada, where he reviews quality improvement and “person-centred” care at long-term care homes and community-based service providers across the country.

Levitt will be B.C.’s second-ever seniors advocate after Isobel Mackenzie, who is set to retire on April 5, 2024. Mackenzie was the first in Canada to take on the role as seniors advocate.

“I greatly admire the work of Isobel Mackenzie, and I understand the advocacy needed to advance the rights of seniors and analyze the most pressing issues impacting their welfare,” Levitt said. “My goal is for every senior, their families and their caregivers to be able to exercise their agency to access the supports and services they need. As seniors advocate, I will work collaboratively with seniors, government officials and service providers to promote healthy aging.”

Mackenzie said that B.C.’s population is aging and seniors need the ability to live independently at home, “knowing the programs and services to support them are easily accessible to everyone.

“As issues such as dementia, housing, and elder care become more complex, it’s crucial to advocate for strengthened seniors’ services throughout the province. I know Dan is ready to continue the cause and his efforts will make a difference in the lives of seniors for years to come.”

