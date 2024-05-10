B.C. driver fined for unsecured load of trees on flat-deck truck

Richmond RCMP say driver received 3 tickets

A driver was fined by Richmond RCMP for driving with an unsafe load on April 27, 2024. (Richmond RCMP handouts)

A driver was fined by Richmond RCMP for driving with an unsafe load on April 27, 2024. (Richmond RCMP handouts)

A B.C. driver is facing $535 in tickets after Richmond RCMP stopped the vehicle after seeing it with an unsecured load of trees.

The Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit was conducting patrols on Highway 91 westbound on April 27 when an officer saw a commercial vehicle with large trees loaded on the flatdeck of the truck, according to a news release Friday (May 10). After pulling up behind the vehicle, the officer noticed the trees appeared to be unsecured.

During a traffic stop and inspection, the officer identified three alleged violations:

• Operating a commercial or business vehicle without proper equipment or with insecure cargo, which is a $288 fine

• Load or projection over 1.2 metres in rear, without a red flag or cloth, is a $109 fine

• Failing to comply with trip inspection requirements, which is a $138 fine

