A BC Ferries vessel departing Horseshoe Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries increasing sailings, though traffic levels still way down

Ferry corporation adding 120 weekly sailings on busiest routes starting next week

BC Ferries is increasing sailings on major routes, though low traffic levels suggest it won’t be a typical summer for ferry travel.

A press release from the ferry corporation notes that it is adding sailings to a number of routes, including Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point-Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale.

BC Ferries notes that the additional sailings represent an increase of about 120 per week above June levels.

According to BC Ferries, traffic is down an average of 50 per cent across major routes after being down 80 per cent during April.

“The additional sailings mean capacity will exceed current summer demand by an average of 20 per cent,” the release notes. “BC Ferries believes it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.”

BC Ferries says although it will have “more than enough capacity to meet traffic demand,” it cautions that sailings at popular times will still fill up and recommends travellers make reservations and try to sail at less busy times of the day.

Customers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles on all decks during the summer and maintain physical distancing on board. Travellers must have a face mask with them to wear in case they are in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

For ferry schedules and more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mexico will resume sending workers to Canada after deal on better COVID-19 protections
Next story
Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

Just Posted

Man, woman arrested for Victoria robbery with handgun

The pair has already appeared in court

Victoria’s ‘great blue hole’ a favourable weather phenomenon

Greater Victoria lies in the rain shadow of the mountains

One man sent to hospital after driver falls asleep on the Trans-Canada Highway

Driver issued tickets for driving with due care and failing to produce licence

Victoria vegan butcher goes public on stock market

The Very Good Butchers are on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Nearly 100 Saanich firefighters join heart health study for first responders

About half of on-duty fatalities caused by cardiac incidents, firefighter says

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

BC Ferries increasing sailings, though traffic levels still way down

Ferry corporation adding 120 weekly sailings on busiest routes starting next week

Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

Most Read