BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in anticipation of rough seas. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in anticipation of rough seas. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries sailings cancelled with forecasts calling for stormy seas

Monday-morning sailings to and from Nanaimo and Victoria cancelled

BC Ferries is cancelling numerous sailings for tomorrow with choppy seas expected on the Strait of Georgia.

The ferry corporation issued a series of service notices advising of cancellations on Monday, Oct. 25, due to “anticipated adverse weather conditions.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” noted BC Ferries. “We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

All Monday morning sailings to and from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay are cancelled, as are the 1 p.m. sailings from those terminals.

The 5:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo’s Duke Point are cancelled, as are the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay.

Customers with reservations will have their bookings cancelled and will be refunded, and “travel will revert to a standby basis,” noted BC Ferries.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
UPDATE: Wind and rain intensifies across Greater Victoria as storm arrives
Next story
Not the time to ‘freely go wherever,’ says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts

Just Posted

Christmas light parades and a variety of holiday events will resume this year in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Holiday celebrations return to Greater Victoria, lighting up the community

A tug boat sprays the hull of the M/V Zim Kingston at 9:50 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 24. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Emergency zone doubled as crews continue to battle fire on cargo ship off of Victoria coast

While conditions were relatively calm Sunday morning in downtown Sidney, wind and rain associated with a major storm approaching Vancouver Island have intensified. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
UPDATE: Wind and rain intensifies across Greater Victoria as storm arrives

Ted Simmons is a volunteer park steward for the CRD and Elk-Beaver Lake Equestrian Society and is described by his colleagues as the ultimate horse whisperer. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich equestrian society advocates for co-existence between all Elk-Beaver Lake Park users