B.C. First Nation to house largest off-grid solar project in Canada

The clean energy project is worth more than $15 million

Ulkatcho First Nation hosted a signing ceremony in their community Friday, April 19 to celebrate a new solar energy project that is expected to reduce the need for diesel generation in the remote B.C. community by about 64 per cent, equal to a reduction of 1.1 million litres of diesel a year.

Estimated to be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada, the project is moving forward thanks to a combined investment of $15,841,000 from the federal and provincial governments.

Located in Anahim Lake, the Ulkatcho First Nation’s power is currently 100 per cent diesel generated. After scientific studies and a business case were completed, it was determined that solar power was the best alternative energy solution for the community.

To transition the community to clean energy, a solar power plant will be built by Ulkatcho Energy Corporation south of Anahim Lake. The project also includes the construction of new access roads and paths, control and monitoring of the new facility, fire management, security, signage, and other related assets. BC Hydro will buy the solar energy through a Community Electricity Purchase Agreement and integrate the energy into its microgrid through a line interconnection and battery energy storage system to then serve the community.