B.C. food manufacturers receive $2 million from province

The money is expected to create 125 new jobs

The food and beverage manufacturing industry is about to receive a big boost from the government thanks to the latest $2.07 million investment from the province.

This money from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund will be used to support three capital projects and a planning project in Surrey, Wynndel, Coquitlam, and Pitt Meadows, explained Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey.

“Helping homegrown manufacturing companies expand helps us grow a strong, sustainable economy in B.C. that everyone can benefit from,” said Bailey.

These four new projects are expected to create 125 new jobs throughout the province, with more than a third of these jobs being right in Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare praised this investment, saying that it will help strengthen the economy and improve the community as a whole.

“There are so many amazing innovators in B.C. leading the way in clean and sustainable manufacturing, including right here in Pitt Meadows,” said MLA Beare.

The Pitt Meadows portion of the funding will be directed toward When We Eat Manufacturing Ltd., which produces frozen snack foods for grocery store chains.

When We Eat Manufacturing Ltd. is in the process of becoming a net-zero processing facility, which requires new equipment to help reduce CO2 emissions.

A total of $623,000 will be going to the Pitt Meadows company for upscaling purposes and will result in the creation of 50 new local jobs.

When We Eat Manufacturing Ltd. owner Jae Park said that this help from the province will go a long way in modernizing the company’s production process.

“This strategic investment enhances efficiency, generates jobs, ensures food safety, and drives our commitment to global innovation, contributing significantly to food-industry competitiveness and growth,” said Park.

Some of the most well-known products from When We Eat Manufacturing Ltd. include a croissant-waffle hybrid called a Butter Croffle, Stuffables grilled cheese bites, and Taiyaki sweet custard waffle treats.