B.C. is prepared to appoint special mediator in transit strike

Labour Minister reacts as job action impacts large parts of Metro Vancouver’s public transit system

Labour Minister Harry Bains said Monday (Jan. 22) his government is currently talking to both sides about appointing a special mediator, possibly Vince Ready, to resolve a labour dispute as job actions have shut down much of the public transit system in Metro Vancouver.

The region is home to some 2.4 million people, roughly half of B.C.’s population.

“We are talking to both parties now and make sure that they agree with a special mediator, because it is always important that the parties agree to the mediation, agree to a special mediator, agree with the process,” Bains said. Otherwise, it makes no sense to bring both parties together, he added.

He made these comments Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m., some 12 hours after more than 180 transit supervisors represented by CUPE Local 4500 had walked off the job.

Job actions scheduled to last 48 hours come after talks between the union representing striking workers and Coast Mountain Bus Company under the assistance of Ready had concluded without an agreement. The striking workers’ contract expired in October 2022 and their place in the system is crucial as they help oversee day-to-day operations among bus and SeaBus operators, who had announced that they would not cross picket lines.

The strike affects all buses and SeaBus routes operated by CMBC, a subsidiary of TransLink, the regional transit authority for Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: Union threatens Monday BC Transit service withdrawal in Lower Mainland

RELATED: B.C. Lower Mainland transit workers issue 72-hour strike notice

All SkyTrain lines, the West Coast Express, HandyDART, West Vancouver Blue Bus, Bowen Island Community Shuttles and Langley Community Shuttles continue to operate. Another 20-plus transit routes, which CMBC does not operate, also continue to operate.

But the action has nonetheless shut down most public transit in Metro Vancouver with the potential for more disruptions. Bains urged both sides to get back to the table given the important role public transit plays in the lives of Metro Vancouver residents.

“I know both sides understand their responsibility to the public, to their customers,” he said.

Bains said he does not know how far apart both sides are.

“But I do know one thing — the parties need to get back to the bargaining table,” he said. “That’s where the agreement needs to be negotiated because that’s the best agreement that can be negotiated, when both parties agree.”

He paired this appeal with the potential of the province appointing a special mediator, something that the province “is seriously considering.”

While Bains did not say when he might do that or who this person might be, he signalled a preference for Ready, even though he had already been part of the failed talks leading up to Monday’s job actions.

“I think that (Ready) would be the ideal situation,” he said.

Bains acknowledged Ready’s prior role, but also noted that he has had a track record.

“They call him a miracle worker and miracle mediator,” Bains said. “Even with that, it takes time for miracles to happen. But I think the idea here is that when you move them in a different role, which is a special mediator, then he would have a different responsibility.”

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.