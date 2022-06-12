Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Liberals vote to begin name change consultations at Penticton convention

Change part of new leader Kevin Falcon’s plans ahead of 2024 election

British Columbia’s Liberal party says its delegates have voted to begin a process to potentially change the party name.

This comes as about 800 members gathered at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, says in a release that the party’s name “must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.”

He says every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or to keep the current one by the end of the year.

The party says it plans to appoint an executive to form a name change committee.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials
Next story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Just Posted

Saanich police responded to a serious collision Friday night that has left one person in critical condition. (Black Press Media file photo).
One person remains in critical condition after collision in Saanich

Walk On, Victoria is asking Greater Victoria residents to send in photos of their least favourite piece of local pedestrian infrastructure as part of a contest aimed at raising awareness of the need to improve such infrastructure. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria/Facebook)
Worst Greater Victoria sidewalks, foot paths the focus of Walk On, Victoria’s contest

The Juan de Fuca pool will be full of kids learning to swim this summer, but others may be left without a spot in swimming lessons. (West Shore Parks and Recreation)
Pools treading water as demand for swimming lessons surges in West Shore

The District of Saanich is looking for artists to help create murals in Beckwith and Layritz parks and the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Artists wanted for Saanich community canvas mural project