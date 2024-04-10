B.C. man charged with firearm trafficking, 17 other offences

Bryce Cameron McDonald, 41, of Delta was arrested in CBSA investigation dating back to April 2022

A B.C. man is facing more than a dozen firearm and weapon-related charges after an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

On March 16, 2023, CBSA investigators with assistance from the RCMP Integrated Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the Delta home of 41-year-old Bryce Cameron McDonald in relation to an investigation into the improper importation of firearm parts that began in April of 2022.

According to a CBSA press release, McDonald was arrested at the time the warrant was executed last year and released pending further investigation.

During their search of the property, authorities seized a number of prohibited items including five guns, eight over-capacity magazines, two auto sears (a device police say is used to convert pistols into fully-automatic firearms) and one brass knuckle knife.

Nearly a year later, on March 12, 2024, McDonald was charged with one count of firearm trafficking, five counts of possession of a firearm without a licence, two counts of possession of a prohibited device without a licence, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence, five counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of possession of a prohibited device contrary to a prohibition order, one count of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

McDonald was arrested two days later on March 14 and has since been granted bail. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 12.

“The Canada Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section in Vancouver has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and bring forward the 18 criminal charges announced today,” Nina Patel, CBSA’s regional director general for the Pacific region, said in an April 9 press release.

“Their work has removed prohibited firearms and parts from our streets and is helping to combat violent crime in our communities.”

