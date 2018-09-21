B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

It’s not often that someone convicted of a crime gets to serve his jail time by sitting in the corner – in court.

But that’s what happened Thursday in Princeton when Michael Barnetson pleaded guilty to breaching his probation and was sentenced to three days in prison.

Barnetson was credited two days for time served, after admitting he repeatedly failed to report to his probation officer in March.

The probation condition was the result of a conviction for mischief under $5,000.

As another man was lodged in the courthouse cell at the time, Judge Greg Koturbash said Barnetson could remain in custody, sitting in the courtroom for the day.

Crown counsel told the court Barnetson has two previous convictions for breaching probation “and he hasn’t served jail sentences for either.”

Addressing the bench, Barnetson said he failed to report because “I’m a scatterbrain. I was at work and totally didn’t want to tell my boss I had to go for probation.”

During the morning break Barnetson asked if, because he was in custody, he would be served lunch.

The request was denied by the sheriff.

A further request to be able to leave the courtroom to have a cigarette, or get a cookie, was also turned down.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLD CASE UPDATE: DNA, photos emerge in relation to missing Victoria man Dennis Crook

Just Posted

Victoria Poet Laureate to read at Sidney’s SHOAL Centre

Yvonne Blomer recalls 4,000-km bike ride through Asia in new memoir

School crossing guard clears truck debris left from evening crash

A truck collided into a hydro pole at Richmond and Lansdowne Thursday night

COLD CASE UPDATE: DNA, photos emerge in relation to missing Victoria man Dennis Crook

Victoria Police investigators have reached international relatives in the 33-year old cold case

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

A special weather statement calls for heavy rain and wind over the next 48 hours

Sooke RCMP dog offers comfort to crime victims

Hugs and licks are stock in trade for Lester, the youngest helper at the detachment

Bear makes midnight front porch visit in Campbell River

A black bear paid a Campbell River family a midnight visit last… Continue reading

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP

Decision to have expenses audited and shared with RCMP taken at special meeting of council

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Most Read