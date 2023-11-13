B.C. nurse suspended for making sexual comments, gestures to co-workers

Tofino nurse Andrea McGowan banned for 1 year

A Tofino nurse is banned from practising for one year after a B.C. regulatory college found she committed numerous acts of sexual misconduct against her co-workers.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says Andrea McGowan made unwanted sexualized comments and gestures towards her colleagues on multiple occasions, both during work hours and off. She also made inappropriate communication through social media.

The college says the primary incident of concern occurred during a work function in 2021.

McGowan signed a consent agreement with the regulatory college on Nov. 6, admitting to having committed the misconduct and agreeing to a one-year suspension of her nursing registration. Having already served part of the suspension, McGowan will be allowed to practise again on March 31, 2024.

McGowan is employed by the Tofino General Hospital. The suspension is her first record of misconduct, according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives registry.

