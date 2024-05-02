B.C. park shutdown should not be considered a template for others: minister

Joffre Lakes Park closed May 1 for Indigenous-led celebrations, opens to public May 16

B.C.’s Environment Minister says the closure of a provincial park southwest of Lillooet for Indigenous-led celebrations does not herald such closures for all provincial parks.

“There is no universal policy,” Heyman said. “Our policy with each (First Nation) is based on the needs and the discussions with that (First Nation). It’s called a distinction-based approach. It served us well in all kinds of agreements around the province.”

Heyman made these comments last month after announcing that BC Parks had reached an agreement with Lil̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua (First Nation) to close Pipi7iyekw/Joffre Lakes Park to recreational visitors for three periods.

The first of these periods started on April 30 and runs until May 15 to support Indigenous-led cultural celebrations. This means that the park will officially open to the public on May 16, so behind other provincial parks, but also ahead of others.

The second closure period runs from June 14 to 23, to support summer solstice and Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations, while the third runs Sept. 3 until Oct. 6, to support Indigenous fall harvesting practices and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Heyman said the closures will also give the park a chance to recover from the effects of visitors.

The park has in the past been the subject of discussions between the province and the two First Nations, most recently in the late summer, early fall of 2023 when the two First Nations jointly closed public access to the park claiming title rights. Heyman said at the time that the provincial government wants to have an agreement with the First Nations that gives them space and privacy for cultural activities, but also ensures public access in an ecologically responsible fashion.

The park combines relatively easy access with picturesque lakes. Growing visitor numbers prompted B.C. Parks to introduce several measures to ensure the ecological integrity of the park. In 2019, the park reached an all-time high of 196,300 visitors, an increase of 222 per cent since 2010.

B.C. United Leader Kevin said last month he has a “major issue” with the closure.

“This is a public park,” he said. “Summer happens to be one of the busiest times for Joffre Lakes Park and virtually all parks in British Columbia and to shut down a public park (for extended periods of time) for whatever reason, I think is not acceptable. I would work with the First Nations to try to understand what needs they have and make sure that we can do that in the context of ensuring that this park is still available to the public.”