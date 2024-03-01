B.C. RCMP warn of bank card scam where fraudsters show up at your door

2 victims are out thousands of dollars each, Burnaby RCMP say

Burnaby RCMP is warning the public of a new bank-card scam where the suspects show up at the victim’s home.

In the past week, Burnaby RCMP say it has received three similar reports of a scam involving debit and credit cards.

Police said in each instance the victim received a call from someone saying they were from a bank and that the victim’s cards had been compromised. The suspect then said they would send bank staff to the victim’s home to pick up the cards and investigate.

RCMP said the suspect would “almost immediately” go to the victim’s home.

Two seniors gave their cards to the suspect and were scammed out of $3,000 and $5,000, respectively. In the third instance, the suspect reportedly fled after the victim said they would be confirming the information with their bank.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Mounties are reminding the public to be aware of unsolicited calls where the caller is asking for personal information, such as: your name, address, birth date, Social Insurance Number, or your credit card or banking information.

