B.C. resident earns rose on week one of The Bachelor

Abbotsford’s Chrissa Perez one of 22 women to advance to week two on the hit show

Chrissa Perez became the first-ever Abbotsford resident to earn a rose on ABC’s The Bachelor, impressing 28-year-old Joey Graziadei enough to survive another week and continue fighting for his attention.

Perez, 26, arrived in a black sequined dress and greeted Graziadei by telling him to “bring it in” and giving the professional tennis coach a hug.

“You look so handsome,” she stated following the hug.

She then asked Graziadei if he liked the cutout of her dress and he agreed calling it the most elegant dress he’s seen so far.

Perez then told him that this is her “yes year” and that any question he asked will be answered with a “hell yes”. The two then ended that initial interaction with another hug.

She then was the ninth competitor to receive a rose from Graziadei. A total of 22 women advanced to week two, with 10 suffering the cruel fate of being eliminated on week one.

Perez is a marketing director and works on social media for the Abbotsford-based Chinook Helicopters. She recently launched a TikTok account for fans to follow and watch along with her journey on the show.

According to her The Bachelor profile page, Perez was previously engaged but that relationship did not reach the finish line. She also enjoys reading, going to breweries and golf. Perez was born on Christmas Day and enjoys Scrabble.

Perez is a 2015 Yale Secondary grad and was an accomplished rugby player while at the school. She helped the Lions win a AAA Fraser Valley championship in 2015 and and also won a U18 gold medal at the Rugby Canada national championships with Team B.C. in 2014.

Langley’s Mykenna Dorn competed on season 24 of the show in 2019 and placed seventh out of 30 women.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on CityTV.

A very merry happy birthday to this beautiful crazy awesome human @chrissaperez , have an awesome day cp!!!!!😊😊❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/F2Mjlw91Ch — Noah Bain (@NoahBain12) December 25, 2014