BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

The BC Wildfire Service Twitter account posted a cautiously optimistic tweet about the amount of rainfall across the province.

“Fire activity remains low across BC due to cool conditions and rainfall. This may feel like a stark contrast compared to what was experienced in 2017,” the tweet reads.

Three images of B.C. maps were attached to the tweet. The maps depict the province’s danger rating in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The maps from 2017 and 2018 show large areas covered in yellow, orange and red, signifying moderate, high and extreme risk of wildfires. The most recent map, however, shows most of the province covered in blue and green, representing low to very low risk of fires.

Even still, the BC Wildfire Service maintains this is no reason to become complacent and asks British Columbians to take all precautions to prevent wildfires.

