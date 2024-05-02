B.C.’s auditor-general to investigate Lytton’s stalled recovery from 2021 fire

Michael Pickup announced the investigation Wednesday May 1 as three-year-anniversary approaches

B.C. United’s Jackie Tegart,MLA for Fraser-Nicola, said the announced investigation into the rebuilding of Lytton must be “a turning point.”

Tegart made that comment after B.C.’s Auditor General Michael Pickup Wednesday (May 1) announced that his office will be examining the provincial government’s role in Lytton’s ongoing recovery from the Lytton Creek wildfire. It started on June 30, 2021, and destroyed most of the village, destroying more than 100 properties.

“For three years, Lytton residents have been forced to live outside of their community with no clear timeline for when they will be able to return to their homes,” Tegart said. “On July 5, 2023, I sent a letter formally requesting the Auditor General launch a full and transparent investigation into the delayed recovery efforts and it is encouraging that this investigation is now underway.”

Pickup’s office will focus on three areas: the roles and responsibilities of the provincial government for disaster recovery; B.C.’s support for Lytton, including the funding it contributed; and the challenged faced in the rebuilding Lytton and B.C.’s opportunities for improvement.

Pickup said he is expected to release findings in early 2025.

Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma said her ministry welcomes whatever recommendations are coming from Pickup’s office, because there are lessons to be learnt. Everybody wants it to be re-built as fast as possible, she said.

“People want answers,” she said. “Now, the province’s focus has been on finding ways to support the village with their rebuild. I am looking forward to how we can improve on our recovery efforts in supporting communities, especially as climate change increases the likelihood of disasters like this.”

Ma acknowledged that none of the five issued building permits so far have resulted in homes, but also points to the addition of broader services like an RCMP station.

“There are conversations being led by Interior Health on plans for a permanent health care facility in the community,” she said.

She praised the work of the current mayor and council, but also acknowledged that the “community-led recovery model” successful elsewhere has not work in Lytton given the scale of devastation.