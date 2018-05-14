Beach weather leads to multiple liquor finds on Oak Bay waterfront

Police officers poured and pulled several pints this weekend on local beaches.

As Saturday dawned warm and sunny, Oak Bay Police Department did what officers across the region do as summer weather hits, patrol local beaches.

“Willows Beach attracts people from all over and, as locals know, it can get very busy in the summer,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We conduct foot patrols on a regular basis to ensure it remains safe for everyone.”

On May 12, officers spotted several groups of people with open liquor which meant seizures. The fine is $230 and the loss of your liquor.

While officers remind beach-goers to leave the liquor at home, taking their time to get there is also a concert.

“We’d also ask drivers to use extra caution as there are many cyclists and pedestrians including children in the area,” Bernoties said. “Speeding to the beach to relax and then speeding away afterward doesn’t make sense.”

Pellets penetrate window

A homeowner discovered three small holes on his second floor window on May 8. Police say the damage done to the home in the 200 block of Beach Drive appears to be from a pellet gun. Neighbourhood inquiries turned up nothing and the file remains under investigation.

Licence plate stolen

On May 10, the police received a report of a stolen licence plate and the attached decal from a utility trailer in the 2000 block of Milton Street. The licence plate and decal were added as stolen to the police database.

Graffiti mars church face

Police are investigating a graffiti incident after white spray paint was discovered May 11. The vandal hit an exterior wall and pillar of the church in the 1300 block of Mitchell Street.

Foreign custody paperwork concerns

Oak Bay Police were requested to assist with a family custody issue on Sunday (May 13). During the investigation, it was determined a Family Court Order existed from a foreign country. Police would like to remind the public that an order from foreign countries are not valid within Canada and to attend courts in the proper Canadian jurisdiction to apply for a new order upon their arrival.