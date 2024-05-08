Ex-Okanagan bank employee pleads guilty to defrauding customers

Sedawie was charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000 from 2011 to 2018

Just ahead of what was planned to be her trial, Terry Lee Sedawie pleaded guilty to extensive fraud charges from when she worked at Summerland’s Royal Bank.

Sedawie pleaded guilty on May 7 in Penticton Provincial Court to all six charges against her of fraud over $5,000 over incidents from 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The fraud occurred while Sedawie was an account manager at the bank, and the fraud was committed against the bank’s customers.

The May trial, which will no longer take place, was the third scheduled for Sedawie. The first trial date was set in 2022, but was cancelled after the judge and Crown advised Sedawie, who had been representing herself, to get a lawyer.

A second trial for the charges had been scheduled in June of 2023, but was canceled on opening day when Sedawie was hospitalized that morning.

Following the rescheduling, in January of 2024 the courts took the unusual step of ordering Sedawie to appear in court in person once a month until her trial.

Sedawie is currently scheduled to appear in court on July 3 to receive the presentencing report.