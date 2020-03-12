Beacon Hill Children’s Farm will be closed to the public due to the risk of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm closes a week after opening due to COVID-19 risk

The Farm is hoping to reopen as soon as the risk has passed

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm has closed it’s doors, only a week after opening for the season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Farm stated it would be closed to the public and volunteers until the risk of COVID-19 has passed.

“It is a decision that we didn’t make lightly because we know how much joy the farm provides for many people,” reads the post.

READ ALSO: Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

On Wednesday the first case of novel coronavirus on the Island was identified by B.C. health officials as a man in his 60s who was with a tour group to Egypt where another traveller was identified as having the new coronavirus.

The post goes on to read that this step is only a precaution to minimize the potential risk of COVID-19 to people and animals.

READ ALSO: First COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

“The animals will stay at the farm to be looked after, so you can still see them through the fence,” reads the post.

For updates on the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, they ask that you follow their social media channels, where they will be giving people “a little peek inside our daily life at the Farm.”

With files from Tom Fletcher


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich amps up to Emergency Operations Centre level two amid COVID-19

Just Posted

City of Victoria asks GVHA to suspend international cruise ships due to COVID-19

The cruise ship season is expected to begin in April

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm closes a week after opening due to COVID-19 risk

The Farm is hoping to reopen as soon as the risk has passed

City of Victoria considers changes to upcoming byelection due to COVID-19

One candidate calls for mail-in voting due to coronavirus

UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

More than 1,000 signatures gathered on online petition in one day

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Saanich Wednesday

Despite attempts on scene and in hospital, the 67-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read