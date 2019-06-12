Bear Spray was released in Value Village on Tuesday afternoon (Google Maps)

Bear spray released twice in downtown Victoria’s Value Village

Staff and patrons were evacuated from the building on Tuesday

Staff and customers were evacuated from Value Village twice on Tuesday after someone released bear spray into the store.

The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department were called to the scene at 1810 Store St., shortly after 10 a.m. and shortly after 1:15 p.m. but no arrests were made.

In both incidents the Victoria Fire Department was called due to an alarm bell activation, only to arrive and help evacuate the building and begin a ventilation process.

People complained of mild problems related to the irritant, including runny eyes and coughing, but were allowed back in approximately an hour later.

READ MORE: Man pepper sprayed and robbed in downtown Victoria

VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said there is no indication of a link between this incident, and an incident last week which involved a downtown robbery with pepper spray.

The investigation is ongoing; if the culprit was caught they would potentially face a charge of mischief.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency police line at 250-995-7654.

