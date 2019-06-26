Bed Races on Beacon teams make final preparations

Bed racers compete in the charity event in full costume as they push a hospital bed down Beacon Avenue in Sidney. (Photo: Nuttycake.com)

Teams competing in Bed Races on Beacon are putting the final touches to their preparations before the Sunday, July 7 event.

In May, reigning champions CCM Construction laid down a friendly call-out to other teams, stating they were looking for a clean sweep this year.

ALSO READ: Bed Races on Beacon champs ready to defend their title

The popular races are organized by the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation (SPHHF) to raise money for Shoreline Medical’s Youth Clinic. A popular fixture on the Peninsula’s summer calendar, this year’s race will set off at 1 p.m. down Beacon Avenue and finish at 3 p.m.

Squads of four people push a hospital bed piloted by a team member, like an unwieldy bobsled, down Beacon Avenue, with two substitutes hovering nearby.

“There’s a prize for best costume and the whole nine yards. It’s a lot of fun,” SPHHF manager of annual campaign and fundraising operations Jan Buehler said earlier.

ALSO READ: Sidney comes alive with a family-friendly day of land and sea events

Last year 10 teams competed, with CCM Construction taking both the Golden Bed Pan award for winning the race as well as the prize for best costumes.

Spectators interested in supporting the cause, still have time to sponsor teams, donate on the day and buy raffle tickets. This year’s big-ticket item is three nights at Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet. Buehler says music performances are scheduled for after the race to keep the party atmosphere going.

For more information visit sphf.ca.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter