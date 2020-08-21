Bike unit makes pair of arrests alongside West Shore RCMP top cop

A group of cycling police officers made a couple of arrests with their boss on the team Thursday.
On Aug. 20 Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of the West Shore RCMP, joined the bike unit for a routine patrol. Within the first hour, the officers spotted a man who was wanted out of Saanich. The 42-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft. Police say the team also recovered a stolen high-end bicycle that was found nearby.
Not long after, at the Langford Bus Exchange, the unit arrested a 45-year-old man found in possession of drug paraphernalia, contrary to court-ordered conditions. He was arrested for breaching his probation order.
The West Shore RCMP Bike Unit formed in July 2018 with one corporal and four constables who patrol the West Shore trail system as well as targeting chronic offenders.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.