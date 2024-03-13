Birthday party scam in B.C. draws police attention

Two Mission residents donate to ‘single parent’ asking for cash to use for child’s birthday party

Mission residents fell victim to a birthday party scam asking for donations on Facebook last week.

RCMP cautioned locals about a possible scam in the area in its weekly “Community Connection” crime recap. The Mission detachment received two reports from people who were deceived between March 4 and 10.

Police say both complainants saw a posting in a Facebook group where a person claiming to be a single parent was asking for cash donations to use for their child’s birthday party.

The complainants donated the money but later saw the same request associated with multiple accounts that had slightly different names and the same phone number.

“It’s great to see this sense of community and these acts of selfless charity, but be aware that there are some people who will look to take advantage of a kind heart,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said in a news release.

Mission RCMP ask anyone who feels they may have been scammed to call the detachment at 604-826-7161.

READ MORE: RCMP seize $12 million worth of illicit cigarettes in Mission and Maple Ridge