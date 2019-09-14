Leslie McBain lost her son, Jordan Miller, in 2014 from an overdose. She was interviewed as part of the Victoria News’ special report on the overdose crisis. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Black Press Media journalists earn Jack Webster award nomination

Victoria journalists take an in-depth look at the opioid crisis

Black Press Media journalists in Greater Victoria are among those nominated for this year’s Jack Webster Awards, honouring the best journalism in B.C.

Nominated in the science, technology and environment category for “Special Report: Opioid Crisis” is the Victoria News team including Penny Sakamoto, Katherine Engqvist, Nicole Crescenzi, Nick Murray, Shalu Mehta, Nina Grossman, Ruby Della Siega, Michelle Gjerde, Vicki Clark, Lily Chan, Cara Robbins, Jennifer Blyth, and Arnold Lim.

The series takes an in-depth look at Greater Victoria’s opioid crisis and was launched in partnership with Black Press Media’s Overdose Prevention Resource Guide.

READ ALSO: Rate of unclaimed cremations related to opioid crisis triples in Greater Victoria

Fellow Black Press Media journalist Tyler Harper of The Nelson Star was nominated in the best community reporting category for his piece “Pineapple Man limbos into the sunset,” about how a well-known radio host hid his depression and alcoholism behind a Hawaiian-inspired persona.

Dustin Godfrey, formerly of the Abbotsford News, was nominated in the same category for his series, “Finding a way home,” about the love, connection and relationships of homeless people in the community.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Vancouver.

