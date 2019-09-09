Leslie McBain lost her son, Jordan Miller, in 2014 from an overdose. She was interviewed as part of the Victoria News’ special report on the overdose crisis. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

Black Press Media journalists have received three nominations for this year’s Jack Webster Awards, honouring the best journalism in B.C.

Dustin Godfrey, formerly of the Abbotsford News, was nominated in the best community reporting category for his series, “Finding a way home,” about the love, connection and relationships of homeless people in the community.

A WAY HOME: How to take action

A WAY HOME: Abbotsford’s greenest citizens

A WAY HOME: Busting myths around homelessness

A WAY HOME: Bonds formed on Abbotsford’s front lines of homelessness

The Nelson Star’s Tyler Harper was nominated in the same category for his piece “Pineapple Man limbos into the sunset,” about how a well-known radio host hid his depression and alcoholism behind a Hawaiian-inspired persona.

Nominated in the science, technology and environment category is the Victoria News team for “Special Report: Opioid Crisis”: Penny Sakamoto, Katherine Engqvist, Nicole Crescenzi, Nick Murray, Shalu Mehta, Nina Grossman, Ruby Della Siega, Michelle Gjerde, Vicki Clark, Lily Chan, Cara Robbins, Jennifer Blyth, and Arnold Lim.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Vancouver.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check
Next story
B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Just Posted

City of Victoria looks at amending tree preservation bylaw by redefining ‘tree’

Misunderstandings between what is considered a ‘tree’ has been causing problems

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on three sailings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor to start leave of absence next week

Unpaid leave runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 28

Cost of Vancouver Island mansion could buy four luxury homes in Saskatoon

The North Saanich property is listed at $18 million, the price of 21 single family homes in Victoria

Oak Bay cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun

Deal Street cat put down after fatal wound discovered, police have no suspects

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Island man’s Quilt of Valour comforting after death of his grandmother

Presentation to honour military service takes on a bittersweet tone two days later

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

One person dead in Highway 4 collision on Vancouver Island

Highway 4 was closed for several hours following crash

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Most Read