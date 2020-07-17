Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

Last month across B.C. 175 people died of a fatal overdose.

In the first six months of 2020, there were 728 deaths due to overdose compared to 543 during the same period last year. Broken down by health authority, there have been 488 overdoses in Vancouver Coastal, 556 in Fraser Health, 254 in Interior Health, 296 on Vancouver Island and 115 in the Northern Health region.

In 2019, Black Press Media and community supporters shone a light on the opioid crisis and the local response with a special Overdose Prevention resource guide.

The guide quickly “sold out” of hard copies, handed out free through agencies and the community news office. But the continued hits to the guide online inspired an updated version of the guide in both print and online.

The new version available in our e-Editions online at vicnews.com and includes updated statistics and information. The guide will also be available at Black Press Media newspaper offices and United Way Greater Victoria as well as health units and fire departments across Greater Victoria.

