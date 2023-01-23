A building in the 600-block of Gorge Road East suffered minor damage after a vehicle went up in flames early Monday (Jan. 23). (Black Press Media file photo)

A building in the 600-block of Gorge Road East suffered minor damage after a vehicle went up in flames early Monday (Jan. 23). (Black Press Media file photo)

Blast from vehicle blaze breaks window at Victoria gas station

Firefighters quickly snuff out fire, prevent further damage

No injuries were reported as a car fire lit up the Victoria skyline early Monday morning.

Victoria Fire Department was called to a gas station at 628 Gorge Road East on Jan. 23 shortly before 6 a.m. to find a vehicle fully engulfed by fire.

A minor explosion broke a nearby window, Acting Captain Peter Ooms said.

“We were able to minimize damage to the building and keep it from going up in flames as well,” Ooms said.

The department learned the owner of the vehicle had been working on his vehicle at the time, but was off searching for his dog that had escaped the blaze. The dog was located.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and cleared the site shortly after 7 a.m.

READ ALSO: No injuries in house fire near Pemberton Park

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

Victoria Fire Department

