Blast from vehicle blaze breaks window at Victoria gas station

A building in the 600-block of Gorge Road East suffered minor damage after a vehicle went up in flames early Monday (Jan. 23). (Black Press Media file photo)

No injuries were reported as a car fire lit up the Victoria skyline early Monday morning.

Victoria Fire Department was called to a gas station at 628 Gorge Road East on Jan. 23 shortly before 6 a.m. to find a vehicle fully engulfed by fire.

A minor explosion broke a nearby window, Acting Captain Peter Ooms said.

“We were able to minimize damage to the building and keep it from going up in flames as well,” Ooms said.

The department learned the owner of the vehicle had been working on his vehicle at the time, but was off searching for his dog that had escaped the blaze. The dog was located.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and cleared the site shortly after 7 a.m.

