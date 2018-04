The second left turn lane on the Millstream Road overpass is now operational with an additional left turn option from Peatt Road also open. (Map courtesy of City of Langford)

Just in time for the weekend, the new second left turn lane on the Millstream Road overpass is now operational.

In addition to the two left turn lanes on the overpass, an additional left turn option now exists on Peatt Road for motorists travelling north to the overpass or merging onto the Trans-Canada Highway.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com