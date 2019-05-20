Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

A Victoria bicycle store caught a bold attempt at theft on camera.

Surveillance cameras at Giant Bicycles Victoria show a man casually attempting to steal a bicycle from the store. The man is seen browsing bicycles near the front of the store before walking out the front door with a bicycle.

The shop worker, who had briefly turned the corner, then follows the man outside the shop.

The store posted the video to Facebook with the comment: “To all the Victoria businesses, this goon just tried to steal from us. We had to chase him down, turns out it was the wrong size. Keep your eyes open!”

The video has been shared nearly 100 times since it was posted.

Bike theft is one of the most common property thefts in Victoria, according to VicPD.

Giant Bicycles Victoria was unable to return a request for comment at this time.

