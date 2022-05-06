(Black Press Media file photo)

Break-in interrupted at downtown Victoria college

Staff member, protective dog help thwart break-in, but items found missing later

A protective dog and a timely arrival by a staff member interrupted a break-in at a college in the 2600-block of Douglas Street Thursday morning.

Victoria police got a call from a staff member of the college, who showed up there with his dog shortly after 7:20 a.m. May 5, only to find a man in an area of the building that was not yet open. Told by the staffer he was not allowed in the area, the man approached the employee, but the dog began growling and barking at the would-be thief then charged at him.

The suspect fled the building at this point, police said in a release. The staff member was not physically injured and called police after moving to a secure area in the building.

While the attempted break-in appeared to be interrupted, staff members searching the area later found a significant number of items to be missing, some of which were found outside the building.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic, age 30 to 40, standing between 5’7” and 5’9” with a medium build and weighing about 160 pounds. He had shorter brown hair and at the time was wearing dark boots, dark jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with a dark shirt underneath. He also had a backpack and was carrying an orange duffle bag.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance video, including dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-385-8477.

