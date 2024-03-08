Break-ins target Comox Valley residences of Asian-owned businesses

Police asking public to protect their homes after recent break and enters

RCMP in the Comox Valley is asking the public to remain vigilant following three break-ins targeting the residences of Asian-owned businesses.

In a release, Const. Holly Carlson of the Comox Valley RCMP’s Major Crime Unit. said that high-value items are being stolen, and investigators believe that those residences are being targets with a prior ‘visit’ from the culprit(s) to see if anyone is home.

“In the event that the suspects encounter the homeowner, they may mention that they are are the wrong house,” she added.

“We encourage homeowners to contact police right away if that happens.”

The three break-ins occurred within days of each other in both Courtenay and Comox.

On Feb. 24, police responded to a break and enter at the 1100 block of Hornby Place in Courtenay; on Feb. 28, they responded to a similar incident at the 700 block of Aspen Road in Comox and on March 1 they responded to a break and enter at the 1700 block of Thorpe Avenue in Courtenay.

Police noted the incidents remain actively under investigation, including whether or not there is a connection between them.

They are also asking for the public’s help to review residential security footage and to report any suspicious activity right away.

RCMP added there are a variety of ways to keep homes secure, including arranging for housesitting while on vacation, using timers on indoor lights and motion sensor lights outdoors and installing a doorbell camera.