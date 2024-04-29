 Skip to content
BREAKING: Arrest made in White Rock homicide

Investigators announce arrest in deadly stabbing
Tricia Weel
Tricia Weel
Police have made an arrest in relation to the fatal stabbing in White Rock April 23, which claimed the life of Kulwinder Singh Sohi. A vigil was held to honour his memory on Sunday night. (Tricia Weel photo)

Police have arrested a man in relation to a fatal stabbing in White Rock last Tuesday night (April 23) on the city’s waterfront promenade.

On Monday (April 29), Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigators, with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, arrested a 28-year old man from Surrey in relation to the homicide.

“This remains a very active investigation,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a release.

“We recognize the public’s concern for safety and want to provide updates as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Community gathers to honour White Rock stabbing victim

Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was injured in the lethal attack, which happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was found with fatal stab wounds in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza.

The release noted IHIT is still asking that any witnesses or anyone who was in the area of the White Rock Promenade, east of the White Rock Pier near the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza, or driving on Marine Drive on April 23 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with dash cameras or anyone who may have information regarding the homicide, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

