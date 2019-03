Incident unfolding, details to come

Police and emergency crews are at Glen Lake following reports of a dead body found in the area.

View Royal Fire has a boat and diving team on scene. Police said they were unable to confirm any details at this time.

Glen Lake Place and Glen Lake Park are closed to the public while police investigate.

More details to come.

