UPDATED: Blockade reroutes traffic from Pat Bay Highway

About 80 people blocking major highway

About 80 people have set up a blockade on the Pat Bay highway Wednesday afternoon in support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The group appears to have shut down the major Island artery at Mount Newton Cross Road. Police say traffic is being rerouted.

The demonstration is among many cropping up across B.C. and parts of Canada, with dozens of protests shutting down railways and major intersections in act of solidarity with the clan chiefs, who claim authority over the northern nation’s expansive territory.

A spokesperson for the protesters told Cst. Matt Ball of Central Saanich Police they plan to be on site until 5 p.m. to let Wet’suwet’en know that they are not standing alone. Ball later said that police started to reroute traffic when it became apparent that the protest would start. “It helps reduce conflicts between protesters and motorists,” he said.

The organizers of the blockade aim to raise awareness about several issues, including the effects of natural resource developments on the natural environment, Indigenous land rights, and Reconciliation between First Nations and non-First Nations in Canada.

The choice by protesters to cut off traffic along Highway 17 appears strategic given its regional significance.

A 2014 study by Urban Systems prepared for the ministry describes the highway as the “gateway to the Capital Region on Vancouver Island, accommodating the movement of people, goods and services externally from the BC Ferries terminal at Swartz Bay and the Victoria International Airport to the Victoria Region and other areas of the Island.”

According to the report, daily traffic volumes range anywhere from almost 15,000 vehicles per day to over 60,000 vehicles per day from the north to south segments of the corridor.

In short, little, if anything moves if something interrupts Highway 17.

RELATED: Central Saanich Police prepared for afternoon shut-down of Highway 17

RELATED: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria set press conference

RELATED: UPDATED: Demonstrators plan to shut down Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon

Hours before the start of the protest, Sgt. Paul Brailey of Central Saanich Police said “dozens” of police officers from his, as well other local jurisdictions, including local RCMP, will be in action to deal with crowd management and traffic.

Urging travellers to leave for their Peninsula destinations early or avoid the area entirely, Brailey warned off heavy congestion and pleaded for patience.

While Brailey acknowledged the right of protesters to say their piece, he also questioned its efficacy. If protesters wanted to get the public’s attention, they would protest along the side of the highway, not block it, he said.

“The protesters are trying to make a point and I am not so sure that if they block highways and inconvenience thousands and thousands and thousands of people, that they are going to gain traction with their points within [Greater Victoria] and all of B.C.,” he said.

Other organizations also prepared themselves for Wednesday’s protest. BC Transit told riders Wednesday morning that the protest could impact schedules.

School District No. 63 earlier Wednesday morning warned parents of delays in school bus service.

“Due to an anticipated protest on the Pat Bay Highway this afternoon, school buses may be delayed in their drop-off times after school. Your understanding is greatly appreciated,” said the District in a tweet.

BC Ferries, meanwhile, issued its warning Tuesday afternoon.

Astrid Chang, manager of corporate communications and business support, for BC Ferries said six sailings are scheduled to depart Swartz Bay this afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with two of those arriving in Swartz Bay from Tsawwassen.

A group occupying the Pat Bay Highway in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs has shut down the major Island artery at Mount Newton Cross Road. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

