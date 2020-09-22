BREAKING: Police called to workplace accident in Victoria

VicPD says traffic impacts expected in 800-block Government Street and adjacent roads

Victoria police and fire personnel were called to a workplace accident in the 800-block of Government Street Tuesday afternoon. Officers closed roads to traffic in the area including Government Street at Belleville Street, Broughton Street at Douglas Street.

Our officers are heading to a workplace accident in the 800-block of Government Street. We'll be closing roads to traffic in the area including Government at Belleville, Broughton at Douglas. Please avoid the area. #yyjtraffic is impacted. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 22, 2020

