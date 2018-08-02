Elk Falls is located a few kilometres west of Campbell River. Google Maps

BREAKING: Search underway after possible fall at Elk Falls near Campbell River

  • Aug. 2, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A search operation is underway at Elk Falls near Campbell River after emergency personnel were called out to a possible person falling from somewhere around the falls this afternoon around 3 p.m.

Visitors to Elk Falls Provincial Park were sent away by first responders, and a BC Hydro employee was turning people away from the trail leading to the park’s suspension bridge.

Several RCMP vehicles and a fire truck were in the area and a helicopter could be heard descending into the canyon

Police and search and rescue were on site looking for a missing person, a visitor to the falls said.

“They said ‘all I knew is someone had gone into the water and they just can’t see where they went in or where they are now,’” Elaine Hall said.

Hall had been walking down the trail when they first heard the sirens.

BC Hydro is lowering the flow of the river to aid in the search.

A drone was scanning the surface of the river around Elk Falls, according to a group of tourists from Amsterdam who declined to give their names. They said a helicopter was also scanning the canyon below the waterfall and the pool above the falls.

There were likely “more than 25 rescuers” in the area, according to one of the tourists.

Police closed the trailhead at Brewster Lake Road around 4 p.m.

Watch this space for more informaton as it becomes available.

 

Emergency personnel have been called out to the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge near Campbell River for a possible fall. Situation is unfolding, more to come. Photo by David Koch/Campbell river Mirror

Elk Falls near Campbell River.

Previous story
Grieving orca should inspire more than momentary sympathy
Next story
Update: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s

Just Posted

City awarded $1 million accessibility grant for Crystal Pool project

The new wellness centre aims to increase visits by 35 per cent over current facility

Victoria sees no rain in July

Gonzales station records sixth rainless month since 1899

Merridale Cider to move into Victoria and start brewing beer

Cobble Hill craft cidery looks to open brewhouse and distillery at Dockside Green by fall 2019

Navy band to perform at Sooke RCMP Musical Ride

Mounties perform ride Aug 18 and 19

Lacrosse donation honours former Shawnigan RCMP constable’s memory

Truckload of lacrosse equipment heading to Kugluktuk

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Vancouver, Victoria shorelines littered with cigarette butts: researchers

Collecting waste could help find management systems focused on reducing plastic pollution

Most Read