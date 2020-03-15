Camosun College cancels all public events amid COVID-19

Camosun College students may have to finish their semester off campus as the school encourages social distancing and alternative instruction amid Coronavirus (COVID-19). On Saturday, March 14 Camosun’s COVID-19 Response Coordination Team and deans met to discuss additional measures on how the institution can maintain social distancing on campus to minimize close contact.

The school will work with instructors and students on alternatives to face-to-face classes. Although services deemed essential will remain open to students, all public events including includes job fairs, information sessions and award ceremonies will be cancelled. The schools announcement will take effect immediately until April 13.

During the transition, instructors will continue to be in direct contact with students. Instructors will be on campus Monday to direct students on what to expect as the transition will look different for each instructor.

Camosun will continue to make adjustments to their COVID-19 precautions as more information is revealed, and encourages students to continue their education and training for the remainder of the semester.

