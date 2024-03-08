Campbell River, Comox Valley business owners of Asian heritage B&E targets

Thieves target residences while owners are at work, police say

Police believe the homes of business owners of Asian heritage in Campbell River and the Comox Valley are being targetted by organized crime.

Campbell River RCMP are issuing a warning after two reported break-ins at residences in Campbell River and similar break-ins in the Comox Valley.

“There is significant information to support the theory that these thieves are targeting the residences of Asian-owned local businesses while the owners are at work,” says Const. Maury Tyre. “Investigators believe that an organized crime group may be placing GPS trackers on the victims vehicles in order to track their whereabouts.”

Investigators in the Comox Valley have indicated that the residences may be visited by the thieves prior to the intrusion to determine if anyone is home.

According to Const. Holly Carlson of the Comox Valley RCMP, “In the event that the suspects encounter the homeowner, they may mention that they are at the wrong house.”

The RCMP are asking homeowners to contact police immediately if they have a similar occurrence at their home.

The two incidents under investigation in Campbell River are:

- March 6, police responded to a break and enter in the 600 block of Garden Way in Campbell River.

- March 7, police responded to a break and enter in the 2100 blk of Joanne Drive in Campbell River.

Both incidents in Campbell River and the incidents in the Comox Valley are under active investigation.

Police are requesting that if you live in the areas of the break-ins and have security cameras, to review your footage and contact police if you find anything suspicious. In addition, if you witnessed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of the break ins, police would also request that you call in with that information.

Const. Tyre says there are multiple ways to help safeguard homes against intrusions and loss:

- If you plan on being away for any length of time, ensure that snow removal or lawn care is completed while you are away and have someone check regularly on your home;

- Install security lights and cameras on the exterior of the home acts as a deterrent;

- Double checkg all doors and windows prior to departing your home for the day;

- Ensure that you have quality locks on all your doors and windows and adding stops or pins to prevent prying on any sliding exterior doors;

- Finally, if your home has high value items within it, it is advisable to store them in a bolted safe and install a security system.

If you have been the victim of a crime or wish to report criminal activity in the community, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

