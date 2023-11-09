Campbell River police officers injured in two separate violent incidents

Situations exemplify dangers officers face every day: RCMP inspector

Two police officers were injured in separate violent incidents in Campbell River Nov. 2 and 4.

On Nov. 2, just after 2 p.m., Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a possible domestic assault, according to Cpl. Alex Bérubé, Island District Advisory NCO (Media Relations).

The attending officer attempted to take the 21-year-old male suspect into custody. The suspect resisted the arrest and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, the officer suffered a fracture to his wrist. The suspect was eventually subdued. This matter is still under investigation.

Then on Nov. 4, just after 9 p.m., Campbell RCMP responded to a complaint of a distraught 57-year-old man who was carrying several knives on Maryland Road in Campbell River.

Upon attendance, police attempted to de-escalate the situation. The suspect threw one of the knives at an officer striking him in the face. The suspect then turned the second knife on himself causing life-threatening injuries.

The officers utilized non-lethal options to subdue the suspect and then provided medical aid to him. The suspect was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

The officer that was struck suffered very minor injuries and this matter is also under investigation.

“Those dynamic situations ultimately resulted in a successful resolution,” said Insp. Jeff Preston, Officer in Charge of the Campbell River RCMP. “I commend my officers who face dangers every day in ensuring the community of Campbell River remains safe.”

