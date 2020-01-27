Canada Post aware of ongoing email, text phishing scams

Scammers pretending to be Canada Post will ask for personal and payment information

Scammers send out convincing prompts pretending to be from Canada Post. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Phishing scams pop up everywhere, even from your friendly neighbourhood post office.

Canada Post is aware of several ongoing scams, including fake emails and text messages from parties which use the Canada Post logo and branding, as well as convincing website URLs.

In one recent scam, “Canada Post” sends out a text message about a delivery being shipped, with a tracking link attached. Clicking the link lets the viewer know that outstanding shipping fees are still owed on the package, leading to another link to fill in contact information, payment information and a security question.

ALSO READ: Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

“Canada Post takes online security very seriously. Unfortunately, malicious phishing emails and texts circulate from time to time, and we recommend that customers delete any suspicious emails or texts containing a link or file and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501,” said Canada Post media relations spokesperson Nicole Lecompte in an email. “Customers may also contact our customer service [department] at 1-800-267-1177 if they suspect they’ve received a suspicious email or text relating to Canada Post.”

ALSO READ: Second Canada Post worker snapped at by dog in Saanich

Canada Post does not email people unless requested and does not send unsolicited emails requesting personal information such as credit card numbers, account or invoice numbers, addresses or passwords.

For more information visit canadapost.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram