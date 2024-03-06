Canadian Coast Guard fines Haida Gwaii abandoned boat owner $12K

The coast guard’s ‘hazardous boat’ fine was only the second ever given out in B.C.

The Canadian Coast Guard has slapped a Masset boat owner with a $12,000 fine for not dealing with their hazardous vessel in January.

The Coast Guard said the Dorothy Gale damaged a public dock in Masset when it sank, leading to a Jan. 23 fine for the neglectful owner.

“The vessel was determined to pose a hazard to the marine environment and public safety, as the vessel caused structural damage to a public dock in Masset Harbour, which prevents the safe use of the dock,” said a Feb. 29 news release from the Canadian Coast Guard.

The owner of the Dorothy Gale, described as a 25-foot pleasure boat, was given a notice to remove their abandoned boat from the Masset Harbour by Jan. 15, leading to the Jan. 23 fine under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.

This is only the second time a fine under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act has been handed out in B.C. according to the news release.

The Canadian Coast Guard said fines for derelict boats are only issued as a last resort, but they are ramping up enforcement.

