A couple pulled in briefly to the Oak Bay Library to drop off books Wednesday morning when their car caught on fire. The engine, dash, panels, windshield and tires either melted, burned or cracked under the stress of the heat. (Peter Gray Photo)

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

A couple who pulled their 1990s sedan in front of Oak Bay Library on Wednesday for a quick drop off ended up leaving without their car.

The couple’s 1990s Chrysler Intrepid caught fire just after they pulled right in front of the library. The fire spread from under the hood and melted parts of the side panel (made of composite materials), the dashboard, and the front tires.

As the owner of the burnt car was getting into a cab to leave, he said he had smelled gas before the car lit up and that the flames emerged just after they pulled into the library lot.

Artist Linda Lindsay was in the lobby of the library, detailing her maquette (the same version as her sculpture on Oak Bay Avenue, Winds of Time) when the car went up in flames.

“When they pulled up, everyone around noticed this acrid smell coming from it and that there was a bit of smoke,” Lindsay said. “They realized something was wrong, opened up the hood, and looked, but everything seemed okay but nothing outlandish. Then it went into flames shortly after.”

The flames were significant, about five feet high.

Oak Bay Fire Department spent about 15 minutes putting out the fire. The car was then towed off by Totem Towing.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria hotel fire deemed suspicious

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A couple pulled in briefly to the Oak Bay Library to drop off books Wednesday morning when their car caught on fire. The engine, dash, panels, windshield and tires either melted, burned or cracked under the stress of the heat. (Doug Clarke Photo)

Previous story
B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Community calls for answers 12 weeks after inmates escape Metchosin prison

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

Oak Bay tree removal denied due to climate crisis

You can’t cut down your trees in a climate emergency. Not if… Continue reading

If only 100 people lived in Greater Victoria, what would that look like?

Vital Signs report shows what the Village of 100 would be Greater Victoria versus Canada

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Woman arrested in iPhone theft from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

Six pictures were selected from 640 submitted photographs

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Scottish flavours abound at the McPherson during Skerryvore’s return

Acclaimed Celtic rock fusion band here Oct. 6; whisky tasting, acoustic pre-show added

Most Read