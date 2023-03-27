Cause under investigation after early morning Sidney structure fire

There were no injuries reported after several Peninsula fire departments were called out to an early Sunday morning fire in Sidney.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department reported a commercial structure fire was quickly extinguished in the industrial area on Galaran Road on March 26 around 3 a.m. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service also attended the call.

“A quick response and aggressive attack contained the fire largely to the room of origin,” the department stated on social media.

The cause is under investigation.

More to come …

